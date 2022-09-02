Preston North End goalkeeper Dai Cornell answers questions on Wolves, Freddie Woodman and settling in

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welshman joined North End in the summer but was made to wait for his first start in a PNE shirt, having watched on the bench for all but the one game against the Premier League outfit.

He answered our Q&A about settling into PNE and his relationship with fellow goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

How have things been going for you so far at PNE?

Preston North End's David Cornell on his debut against Wolves in the Carabao Cup.

“Things have been great, I've really enjoyed it. There's a good atmosphere at the club and all the lads have been great in terms of welcoming me in and I'm sure all the new lads would say the same. I'm really enjoying my time at the moment.”

What were your expectations when you joined the club?

“I knew having spoken to the gaffer that he was very ambitious and had high hopes for the season.

"I don't think I'd have predicted seven clean sheets on the bounce! It's us getting better every week, grinding out results at times in different ways has been really good. It's a really positive place to be at the minute.”

How did you find your debut against Wolves?

“I really enjoyed it, actually. I was a bit nervous going into it considering my last start, including pre-season, was the last game of last season. But I felt as if I prepared as you do every week to make sure that if I was needed I was mentally right.

"I was ready to go when the gaffer told me I was going to play. I went out there to try and enjoy myself and I felt I did alright and I did enjoy myself. I was just disappointed that we lost the game really.”

You saved a penalty and had a good game, could it have gone much better for you?

“It would have been nice to win the game and keep a clean sheet but personally I don't think I could have asked for much more. There wasn't much I could do with the goals, one is a worldie that has come off his shin, the other one was probably a defensive mistake but also a bit of good play from them.

"I did feel really good out there to be honest, I felt like I wasn't going to get beaten. I was comfortable in the environment although I hadn't played this season at the time. That's hats off to the way that the gaffer, Mike Marsh and Mike Pollitt take training.”

You’re currently tasked with pushing Freddie Woodman for a starting spot, how is that dynamic?

“Me and Fred get on really well, we have done since we met on the first day. We roomed when we went to Spain and we room every week, we get on really well, which helps.

"When he's playing I'll try and support him and do as much as I can for him to play well and for the team to get a positive result.