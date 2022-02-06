Preston North End goal hero Cameron Archer on taking the step up from U-23s football in his stride

Archer’s goal came after 52 minutes, the Aston Villa loanee collecting Ben Whiteman’s pass to turn and dispatch it into the corner of the net.

It was the 20-year-old’s second goal for the club, having scored off the bench against West Bromwich Albion on his debut, and he is making quite the impression already.

“It’s a really good feeling, we came here to win and that’s what we did,” he said.

Cameron Archer gets a shot away

“It’s even better to get on the scoresheet.

“For me, it’s all about scoring goals so I’m happy.

“I might have been able to get more but it is all about learning from my mistakes, that’s what I’m here for, it’s all a learning curve.

“It’s what I’ve been doing in training, finishing, being instinctive around the box and scoring goals.

“I had quite a slow start at the beginning but I picked it up throughout the game, built myself into the game and scored.”

The win moved the Lilywhites up to 11th in the table, just four points off the play-off places.

It has been a big step up for Archer, having come from Under-23s football – aside from a loan at non-league Sollihull Moors – but it is one he is relishing.

He said: “There are a lot of positives, we can win any game in this league and that’s good.

“The Championship is exciting, I’m learning every day and being around the players at Preston is a really good feeling so I’m enjoying it.

“It’s definitely different from playing in the Under-23s, you don’t get the real men’s feeling playing in the Under-23s.

“Coming into men’s football, it’s a different ball game.

“I just have to enjoy it and learn from it. You don’t want to be playing 23s football when you get a bit older. I’ve had the opportunity to go on loan and show what I’m about.

“The PNE fans are delightful, I love scoring in front of them and hopefully I can do that many more times.

“It’s good being someone new and being loved.