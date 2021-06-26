Preston North End go local with shirt sponsors after ending betting link-up

The PAR Group will be on the front of the first-team shirts and all replicas after widening their sponsorship with PNE.

Last season, they had their logo on the back of the shirts underneath the number, while the company have sponsored the Sir Tom Finney Stand for six years.

The manufacturing firm are based a short distance from North End’s Euxton training ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Bauer models Preston North End's new home shirt Picture courtesy of PNE

Their name appearing on the front of the shirts ends PNE’s lengthy association with betting companies.

In the last few years, 32Red, Tempobet and 888 Sport have been the principal sponsors.

The PAR Group replace 32Red who had sponsored the first-team and adult replica kits for three seasons.

When the betting firms were shirt sponsors, separate sponsors had to be sought for the youth team kit and junior replicas due to rules on gambling sponsorship.

PNE manager Frankie McAvoy at the PAR Group headquarters Picture courtesy of PNE

PNE advisor Peter Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: “We are delighted to announce the new sponsorship deal.

“The PAR Group have had their name on the back of our shirts and in the Sir Tom Finney Stand and this is a big continuation of our partnership.

“It is a better deal financially than we have had in recent years from the betting industry.

“We were mindful that some of the supporters had issues with us being sponsored by betting companies.

“At the same time we wanted to make sure we maintained our income streams.”

PAR Group are one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of engineering plastic, insulation and rubber products and supply to industry worldwide.

As the club’s principal partner, PAR Group’s logo will also feature across the club’s academy kits and all first-team training wear for both players and coaching staff.

Chris Livesey of PAR Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to further our affiliation with Preston North End Football Club.

“As a local company we’ve been in partnership with the club for around six years and are extremely proud that our brand will now appear on the front of first-team shirts.”

PNE yesterday unveiled their new home kit with the PAR Group logo on.

Manufactured by Nike, it is available to pre-order online now and will be launched on July 2.