More than two thousand Preston North End fans made the trip to Watford for Gentry Day.
The Lilywhites drew 0-0 last Saturday, as the away faithful donned suits, shirts, bowler hats, ties and specially designed Gentry Day tees. Ryan Lowe’s side had to settle for a point on the day and now head into a Deepdale double header, with Huddersfield Town up first before Norwich City.
Here is our latest fan gallery, from Vicarage Road, with a whopping 98 fan photos!
1 / 25
