Ex-Preston North End, Fulham and Ipswich Town man captains team to UAE title win
Ex-Preston North End midfielder, Ben Pringle, lifted the UAE FA second division title last weekend, with Fleetwood United.
The 35-year-old is captain of the Dubai Cods - who won their final match of the season, 3-1, against Alnujoom FC, at Al Hamriyah Club. United are a partner club of League One outfit Fleetwood Town. In the 26-game season, United collected 62 points to finish five clear of second placed side, Al Dhahirah.
The competition is the third tier of football league competition in the United Arab Emirates - a league organised by the UAE FA, for ‘private funded clubs and universities with amateur teams’. It was introduced in 2019 and 14 teams compete in it.
And former PNE man, Pringle, is a prominent name within the United squad - having played for several English Football League clubs during his career. The wide man established himself at Rotherham United and played a key part in the Millers’ promotion from League One, in 2013/14. Rotherham, of course, knocked Preston out in the semi-finals that season.
After leaving the club, in 2015, Pringle spent time at Fulham and Ipswich Town - before signing for North End on a permanent deal in 2016. But, he made just 14 appearances for Preston during his three years at Deepdale. Pringle had loan spells at Oldham Athletic, Grimsby Town and Tranmere Rovers. He went on to sign for Gillingham, Morecambe and finally, Altrincham - before the opportunity in Dubai came calling.
