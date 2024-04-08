Ben Pringle at PNE

Ex-Preston North End midfielder, Ben Pringle, lifted the UAE FA second division title last weekend, with Fleetwood United.

The 35-year-old is captain of the Dubai Cods - who won their final match of the season, 3-1, against Alnujoom FC, at Al Hamriyah Club. United are a partner club of League One outfit Fleetwood Town. In the 26-game season, United collected 62 points to finish five clear of second placed side, Al Dhahirah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is the third tier of football league competition in the United Arab Emirates - a league organised by the UAE FA, for ‘private funded clubs and universities with amateur teams’. It was introduced in 2019 and 14 teams compete in it.

And former PNE man, Pringle, is a prominent name within the United squad - having played for several English Football League clubs during his career. The wide man established himself at Rotherham United and played a key part in the Millers’ promotion from League One, in 2013/14. Rotherham, of course, knocked Preston out in the semi-finals that season.