Ex-Preston North End and Derby County man leaves role at League Two club after 'shake up'
Former Preston North End defender Youl Mawene has left his role as Head of Sports Science at Fleetwood Town.
The 44-year-old returned to the Cod Army in 2021, having already had a stint on the coaching and medical staff. He went to work under Graham Alexander at Salford City for a year, before heading back to Highbury - following the arrival of Simon Grayson as manager.
But, head coach Charlie Adam has freshened up his backroom team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and that has seen Mawene move on. The ex-Blackpool midfielder was appointed in December, but couldn’t keep Fleetwood in the third tier.
A ‘fresh look behind the scenes at both Poolfoot Farm and Highbury Stadium’ is the result, with a new Head Physiotherapist, First Team Sports Therapist, Head of Sports Science and Assistant First Team Physiotherapist brought in. Liam McGarry has left, along with Mawene.
Mawene - who played for Fleetwood too - was a fan favourite during his days at Deepdale. PNE signed him in 2004, on a free transfer from Derby County. He made 198 appearances for the club in total, playing in three Championship play-off campaigns.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.