Changes to the backroom team at Fleetwood Town

Former Preston North End defender Youl Mawene has left his role as Head of Sports Science at Fleetwood Town.

The 44-year-old returned to the Cod Army in 2021, having already had a stint on the coaching and medical staff. He went to work under Graham Alexander at Salford City for a year, before heading back to Highbury - following the arrival of Simon Grayson as manager.

But, head coach Charlie Adam has freshened up his backroom team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and that has seen Mawene move on. The ex-Blackpool midfielder was appointed in December, but couldn’t keep Fleetwood in the third tier.

A ‘fresh look behind the scenes at both Poolfoot Farm and Highbury Stadium’ is the result, with a new Head Physiotherapist, First Team Sports Therapist, Head of Sports Science and Assistant First Team Physiotherapist brought in. Liam McGarry has left, along with Mawene.