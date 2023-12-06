Preston North End have six fixtures left of the calendar year, starting at Norwich City on Saturday.
The Lilywhites need to rediscover some form over the festive period, having lost their last three matches and won two in 12 games. North End stay on the road after the long trip to Carrow Road, before returning to Deepdale next weekend.
Here, we look at PNE's remaining December opponents and the challenges they will pose.
1. Norwich City (A) - 09/12
Frustration has been high at Carrow Road this season, with majority shareholder Delia Smith recently asking the home faithful to get behind the team and make more noise. But, David Wagner's men have picked up of late - having won in the 95th minute at Bristol City last weekend. It's three wins in four for the Canaries, who are fourth for goals scored in the Championship but 23rd for goals conceded. Gabriel Sara is a quality operator in midfield and top scorer Jonathan Rowe has emerged as one of Norwich's leading threats in attack. Saturday's hosts tend to be 4-2-3-1, with Ashley Barnes, Adam Idah and Ui-Jo Hwang having led the line in recent weeks. Photo: Cameron Howard
2. Huddersfield Town (A) - 12/12
The Terriers, at the time of writing, sit in 21st spot - four points clear of the relegation zone. It's one win in seven for Darren Moore's side but also one defeat in five, with Huddersfield steadying things after consecutive hammerings against Leeds United and Cardiff City. The Terriers' data this season matches up with their league position, with the fact centre-back Michal Helik is the top club's top scorer speaking volumes. Huddersfield tend to operate with a back three and wing-backs, creating chances from crosses. PNE can expect a hard working and organised, but ultimately vulnerable opponent.
3. Watford (H) - 16/12
The Hornets are hitting form under Valerien Ismael, who has enjoyed success at Championship level before. It is one defeat in nine, with that suffered away to leaders Leicester City. Watford have been better on home soil than on the road, with just nine of their 27 points coming away from home. Summer striker signing Mileta Rajovic has grabbed seven goals, with Watford climbing from 21st to 10th since October 4. Interestingly, only three players who started the opening game of the season were named in the team for last weekend's win at Hull City: Wes Hoedt, Ryan Porteous and Ken Sema. The signs are that ex-West Brom and Barnsley boss Ismael is starting to make his mark at Vicarage Road.
4. Swansea City (A) - 22/12
Michael Duff seemingly never won the Jack Army faithful over and he was dismissed this week, with Welshman Nathan Jones one of the favourites to take over despite reports of Swansea not considering him for the vacancy. Duff departed with Swansea 18th in the league, having won five out of 19 games. Judging by the club's statement, they will look to recruit a coach who can deliver the style of slick football associated with the club. Ex-Blackpool man Jerry Yates is top scorer with fellow, former Seasider Charlie Patino providing the most assists. It is a gruelling, evening game for PNE just three days before Christmas, but Swansea's players will likely have a spring in their step, as they look to make strong first impressions on the new boss. There is certainly quality within the squad, from talented Chelsea loan defender Bashir Humphreys to midfield maestro Matt Grimes.