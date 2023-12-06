4 . Swansea City (A) - 22/12

Michael Duff seemingly never won the Jack Army faithful over and he was dismissed this week, with Welshman Nathan Jones one of the favourites to take over despite reports of Swansea not considering him for the vacancy. Duff departed with Swansea 18th in the league, having won five out of 19 games. Judging by the club's statement, they will look to recruit a coach who can deliver the style of slick football associated with the club. Ex-Blackpool man Jerry Yates is top scorer with fellow, former Seasider Charlie Patino providing the most assists. It is a gruelling, evening game for PNE just three days before Christmas, but Swansea's players will likely have a spring in their step, as they look to make strong first impressions on the new boss. There is certainly quality within the squad, from talented Chelsea loan defender Bashir Humphreys to midfield maestro Matt Grimes.