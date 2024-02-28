Preston North End have four more Championship games to negotiate before the final international break of the season.

The Lilywhites head into this weekend's home match against Hull City, sitting in eighth spot after an improved run of form. Ryan Lowe's side have lost just one of their last eight games, winning five and drawing two.

It has given PNE a late chance of propelling themselves into the play-off places - a race which promises to take many twists and turns across April and into May. It's Hull, Southampton, Stoke and Plymouth Argyle, before the final eight fixtures come at North End.

Here, we look at the 'run in' for each side pushing for a spot in the top six - from fifth placed West Brom to 10th placed Sunderland.

1 . 5th: West Brom (56 points) Final eight: Millwall (A), Watford (H), Stoke (A), Rotherham United (H), Sunderland (H), Leicester City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), PNE (H) Photo Sales

2 . 6th: Hull City (55 points) Final eight: Stoke (H), Leeds (A), Cardiff (A), Middlesbrough (H), QPR (H), Watford (A), Ipswich (H), Plymouth (A) Photo Sales

3 . 7th: Norwich City (52 points) Final eight: Plymouth (H), Leicester (A), Ipswich (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), PNE (A), Bristol City (H), Swansea (H), Birmingham (A) Photo Sales

4 . 8th: Preston North End (52 points) Final eight: Rotherham (H), Birmingham (A), Watford (A), Huddersfield (H), Norwich (H), QPR (A), Leicester (H), West Brom (A) Photo Sales