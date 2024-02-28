News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Preston North End's run-in compared to Hull City, Norwich, Coventry and play-off rivals

Ryan Lowe's side have plunged themselves into Championship play-off contention

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 17:01 GMT

Preston North End have four more Championship games to negotiate before the final international break of the season.

The Lilywhites head into this weekend's home match against Hull City, sitting in eighth spot after an improved run of form. Ryan Lowe's side have lost just one of their last eight games, winning five and drawing two.

It has given PNE a late chance of propelling themselves into the play-off places - a race which promises to take many twists and turns across April and into May. It's Hull, Southampton, Stoke and Plymouth Argyle, before the final eight fixtures come at North End.

Here, we look at the 'run in' for each side pushing for a spot in the top six - from fifth placed West Brom to 10th placed Sunderland.

Final eight: Millwall (A), Watford (H), Stoke (A), Rotherham United (H), Sunderland (H), Leicester City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), PNE (H)

1. 5th: West Brom (56 points)

Final eight: Millwall (A), Watford (H), Stoke (A), Rotherham United (H), Sunderland (H), Leicester City (A), Sheffield Wednesday (A), PNE (H)

Photo Sales
Final eight: Stoke (H), Leeds (A), Cardiff (A), Middlesbrough (H), QPR (H), Watford (A), Ipswich (H), Plymouth (A)

2. 6th: Hull City (55 points)

Final eight: Stoke (H), Leeds (A), Cardiff (A), Middlesbrough (H), QPR (H), Watford (A), Ipswich (H), Plymouth (A)

Photo Sales
Final eight: Plymouth (H), Leicester (A), Ipswich (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), PNE (A), Bristol City (H), Swansea (H), Birmingham (A)

3. 7th: Norwich City (52 points)

Final eight: Plymouth (H), Leicester (A), Ipswich (H), Sheffield Wednesday (A), PNE (A), Bristol City (H), Swansea (H), Birmingham (A)

Photo Sales
Final eight: Rotherham (H), Birmingham (A), Watford (A), Huddersfield (H), Norwich (H), QPR (A), Leicester (H), West Brom (A)

4. 8th: Preston North End (52 points)

Final eight: Rotherham (H), Birmingham (A), Watford (A), Huddersfield (H), Norwich (H), QPR (A), Leicester (H), West Brom (A)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hull City