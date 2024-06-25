Preston North End fans celebrates their third goal. | Camera Sport

Preston North End’s full list of fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign will be published tomorrow morning.

English Football League clubs will discover their schedules at 9am on Wednesday, 26 June. PNE’s pre-season gets under way next Monday, as Ryan Lowe’s squad spend a week at Euxton before flying out to Spain for their camp - and friendly against Lincoln City.

North End will be gearing up for the fourth season under Lowe, who was appointed back in December 2021 - he has overseen 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes at Deepdale. The new season will get under way on the second weekend in August.

As we await the fixture list, we asked our social media followers who they’re hoping to face on the opening day of the season. Last year, North End drew 1-1 at Bristol City - with summer signing Will Keane equalising late on at Ashton Gate. Here’s who supporters would like PNE to take on...

@jimshuttle: ‘Burnley (h). Get them before they find their rhythm. I expect Boro (h) or Cov (h). Something anonymously Championship.’

@bullnorton: ‘Plymouth away so it isn’t a night game - get it out of the way, it’ll be a sunny day.’

@oliverpne13899: ‘Idk why, I would want Portsmouth (h), but we'll probably get Derby (a) which I wouldn't mind either TBH.’

@mjworden: ‘QPR/Millwall’

@IanWhiteside8: ‘Burnley at Deepdale’

CharlieMoss07: ‘Blackburn away’

@Alfie_W41: ‘Portsmouth (H)

@AlfieMi47389528: ‘Burnley home’

Dave Watky: ‘Sheffield Wednesday away, lovely Greek cafe and takeaway close to the ground.’

Martin Henderson: ‘Leeds at home’

Tony Hereford: ‘Leeds at Deepdale’

Scott Warrington: ‘PNE v Blackburn’

Mick Southworth: ‘Plymouth away’

Mick Carr: ‘Rovers at home’