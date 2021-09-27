Preston North End fitness update on Tom Barkhuizen and a delay for Connor Wickham in seeing a specialist

The 28-year-old hasn't featured since the opening day of the season having had Covid and a few complications during his recovery.

Barkhuizen has asthma and that made getting back to fitness tougher after the virus.

He's been back training with the first-team squad for a few days and is available for the Stoke game.

Tom Barkhuizen could return to the Preston North End squad against Stoke

Speaking at Euxton before training on Monday, PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "Tom is back in training and available for selection tomorrow night which is briliant.

"He covers a few positions, has got pace and has scored goals in his time here.

"Tom fits well in the balance of the squad and he's an option."

McAvoy reported that Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay are likely to be available after injury but Ched Evans is likely to have to wait until after the international break to return from a calf injury.

There has also been a slight delay in Connor Wickham seeing a specialist about the hamstring he damaged early in last week's game against Cheltenham.

Wickham has had the injury scanned but now needs the opinion of the specialist to see what the best course of treatment is and whether surgery is needed.

McAvoy said: "The specialist who Connor was due to see has got Covid.

"We are just waiting on another one who is going to look at him

"Connor is bearing up but we'll have to wait and see where we are with him."