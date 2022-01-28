Preston North End fitness and transfer update ahead of Deepdale clash with Bristol City

The striker is the one injury concern from Wednesday night's 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Maguire, who came on as a substitute for Ched Evans at The Hawthorns, went over on his ankle making a challenge.

Speaking at his pre-match conference at Euxton on Friday morning, PNE manager Ryan Lowe said: "Seani had a little whack on his ankle on Wednesday night so we'll see how he is today.

Preston North End striker Sean Maguire with Ryan Lowe at the final whistle of the victory at West Bromwich Albion

"We were a bit concerned when it happened, I thought it was his knee at first but he rolled his ankle.

"To be fair to him, he got up, got it strapped up and got back on the pitch because he was needed - there was still a bit of time left.

"I think it helped him that we kept the ball in the corner for about six minutes!

"Seani is with the physio so we'll see how he is for tomorrow."

Lowe kept his cards close to his chest with regards any transfer business being done ahead of Monday night's deadline.

However, he did explain why Josh Harrop had been loaned out to Fleetwood Town for the rest of the season.

Lowe said: "Josh has gone to play some games because we need him to, I need to see Josh because I don't know what he's about.

"A few years ago he was the next best thing but he's had a bit of a bad time with injuries, he went out on loan and didn't play.

"He played in the FA Cup for us, his attitude has been spot on, he's trained very well.

"But where I see him fitting in my team at the moment is in the 18 potentially and out of the 18. That is no good for Josh.

"It wasn't a money thing or anything, it was a case of him going to get some minutes so I can see him and analysis him.