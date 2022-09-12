Preston North End find out fate of their Championship clash with Burnley after EFL statement

North End’s Lancashire derby against Burnley is set to go ahead on Tuesday as they EFL have confirmed their clubs will return to games as off September 13.

PNE’s trip to Sheffield United is also looking like it will be on, as postponements for the weekend will be made on a case-by-case basis. The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, and those clubs in London will have difficulty policing the game due to the current circumstances.

All games were called off last weekend, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II following her death, though other sports did go ahead.

Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen battles with Auston Trusty in their last game against Birmingham City.

All footballing action will now resume, particular those games away from the need for extra policing in the capital.

An EFL statement read: “The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

“A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.