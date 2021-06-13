Preston North End fans want to see more games for Tom Bayliss in the 2021/22 season

In the ‘Big PNE end of season’ online survey conducted by the Lancashire Post, midfielder Bayliss was a big hit.

He got 50% of the votes for the player North End fans hope will play more in 2021/22.

Second in the voting with 18.8% was Jordan Storey who started every game from the middle of February onwards.

Tom Bayliss celebrates scoring for Preston North End against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in May

Josh Harrop, who spent the second-half of last season away on loan at Ipswich, was next with 15.6% and fourth came Ethan Walker who is back from a loan at Carlisle.

Bayliss has been with PNE for two seasons but has been limited to just two starts in the Championship, both against Nottingham Forest.

In the second of those at the City Ground on the final day of the season, the 22-year-old scored his first Preston goal.

This season really does have to be the one where Bayliss makes his breakthrough.

North End paid a reported £1.2m to Coventry for him, so for him to have only started twice in the league and come off the bench a dozen times, is meagre rations.

A wide range of issues were covered in the survey.

When it came to recruitment, Daniel Iversen was the loan player from last season who fans most wanted back this that coming as little surprise.

The Dane, who came on loan from Leicester, got a huge 85.9% of the poll, with Sepp van den Berg next.

Deals are in the offing to bring both back on loan, with Liam Lindsay signed last week on a permanent basis after being borrowed from Stoke last season.

The Lancashire Post will bring you more results from the survey this week.