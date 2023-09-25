News you can trust since 1886
16 photos of Preston North End fans supporting their team at Rotherham United

Preston North End drew 1-1 at the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST

Preston North End supporters watched their team pick up another point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham United.

The Lilywhites took their tally to 20 after eight games and finished the weekend in third spot. Ryan Lowe’s men were targeting a seventh straight league win, but ex-PNE striker Jordan Hugill opened the scoring for Rotherham with a pinpoint strike from distance. North End got themselves level before half-time though, as Liam Lindsay powered home his second goal of the season with a close range header.

Preston pushed for a winner in the second half but had to settle for a share of the spoils, with Matt Taylor’s men defending resolutely to deny the Lilywhites of all three points. Ryan Ledson was kept out impressively from distance by Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, while Rotherham defender Tyler Blackett sent the ball against his own post, late on, from a Brad Potts cross.

Here are our fan pictures from the weekend’s encounter, with 2,400 North End fans making the trip to Yorkshire.

1. We all follow the North End

2. Proud Preston

3. Pushing the lads on

4. Away days

