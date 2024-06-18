8 great photos of the Preston North End faithful in Germany supporting England at Euro 2024

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:06 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 11:09 BST

England beat Serbia in the first group stage match of Euro 2024

There are still a few weeks until pre-season starts for Preston North End, but some supporters are getting their football fix out in Germany.

Euro 2024 is England’s fourth major tournament under boss Gareth Southgate, and plenty of North End fans have gone to back the Three Lions. England started with a 1-0 win over Serbia, with group games against Denmark and Slovenia to follow.

Pictures of the PNE faithful over there have done the rounds on social media... here are some of the best we’ve spotted!

1. PNE fans at Euro 2024

@JasonE1993

2. PNE fans at Euro 2024

@RyanMoss96

3. PNE fans at Euro 2024

@DannyGee_1987

4. PNE fans at Euro 2024

@kseagerharris

