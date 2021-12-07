Preston North End Fans’ Panel’s John Roper says Frankie McAvoy was too nice a guy to succeed

Frankie McAvoy made a super start at North End, winning five of the final eight games of last season after taking over from his former boss Alex Neil.

He took 17 points from the final eight games and got North End into mid-table by the end of the season with 61 points on the board.

However, this season things didn’t work out for the likeable Scot as we only won six league games from the 21 we have currently played.

Frankie McAvoy lost his job as head coach on Monday night

Throw in the seven draws and it leaves us with 25 points from the 21 played, which is not quite relegation form but not far off it.

Preston are currently nine points clear of the drop but it is the inconsistency and the style of football which has cost the manager his job.

Good wins away to Bournemouth and Middlesbrough, added to some decent home performances, were offset by a horror show in the big game at Blackpool and another fruitless display at Blackburn at the weekend.

The majority of fans, I feel had, lost faith in McAvoy and I think North End gave him every chance to improve things on the field but it just didn’t happen.

Of course there are many who will say that McAvoy wasn’t the only problem at Deepdale and that the way the club has been run in terms of players’ contracts, plus incomings and outgoings, has added to the problems on the field.

As the weeks dragged on Frankie started having thinly disguised pokes at some of the fan base, which is never a good idea in my opinion and his public relations and comments could be a little more considered if I am being honest.

Perhaps he was just ”too nice” a guy to be a football manager and maybe he was a little close to the players in some respects.

However anyone who has ever managed people with tell you it’s one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Frankie McAvoy was a down-to-earth, honest-to-goodness guy who gave four and a half years of his life trying to do the best for our football club, Preston North End.

That is more than enough for me to wish him well and wish him every success in his next adventure, whatever that may be.