Preston North End fans had back-to-back away games to travel to this week

Another 1,176 Preston North End fans hit the road on Wednesday evening to get behind their team.

Huddersfield might not be the longest away trip this season, but with Christmas just around the corner, Saturday's trip to Norwich still fresh in the memory, and the weather turning a bit colder, many would have been forgiven for giving the Lilywhites' latest trip to the John Smith's Stadium a miss.

For those you did decide to go, though, their reward was a 3-1 win for Ryan Lowe's side and a victory that was PNE's first since beating Blackburn 2-1 on Friday, November 10.

That loyalty needs applauding, as does Preston fans' position in the latest Championship away attendance averages table.