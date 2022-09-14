Preston North End fans' groups send message over flag thefts

North End fans raised over £4,000 to fund the waver flags that are currently spread around Deepdale, extra funds needed were topped up by local businesses and donations from a matchworn shirt auction put on the by the club itself. Supporters’ groups PNE Online and North End Soul came together to organise the efforts to create a better atmosphere at Deepdale.

There are bins available for the flags to be returned to after the game but fans have not been using them and have instead been taking them home, despite clear messaging to return them for use at future games.

Over 20,000 fans attended Deepdale for Tuesday’s game against Burnley, with flags flying around Deepdale for the first home derby of the season, a scene that cost £8,000 in total to put together.

Preston North End fans wave flags against Burnley.

Displays could soon be coming to an end if fans fail to return the flags after matches.

A joint statement from PNE Online and North End Sould read: “We would like to thank the vast majority of PNE supporters who are helping us to create a new atmosphere at Deepdale to support the team. Members of PNE Online and our friends at North End Soul are spending hours each week ensuring that our fans display can grow and have the best impact possible. As fans we have been overwhelmed with the generosity of our supporters and local companies in getting this off the ground.

"Sadly, despite repeated requests by the club and ourselves, a very small minority continue to undermine our efforts. This includes taking the more expensive flags from deepdale, taking flags off poles, abandoning flags in the stand and putting half full plastic beer pots in our dedicated bins.

"These are difficult times for us all and we cannot keep asking supporters to donate their hard-earned money towards displays or look to have more flags across Deepdale as we would like to do in the future. We don't want to involve the authorities and start having to challenge those who are ultimatley stealing from their fellow fans.