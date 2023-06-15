Preston North End fans' group's latest undertaking involves giving a scarf to 20,000 supporters

Inspired by scenes during the 2000s, the hope is to gift every single supporter in the ground a scarf that they can keep.

They are starting small, however, planning to fill just one block at a time and progressing around the stadium as funds allow.

They’re being backed by fellow fans and in a statement on their newly established website, the group wrote: “PNE Flags by PNE Online are delighted to announce our most ambitious project yet. Inspired by the fantastic images from the 2000’s, we want to re-create a sea of scarves across Deepdale – this time in tribute to The Gentry!

Preston fans hold scarves aloft

"Whilst Gentry Day is an established away day in the PNE calendar we hope to pay recognition to all those North Ender’s who are no longer with us in person but with us in spirit every home game whilst also creating another spectacle to help show our support from the team.

"Initially starting from Block H of the Invincibles Pavilion we aim to place a flag scarf on every seat in the stand, one block at a time. Should we fill the IPS we will then gradually work our way around the rest of Deepdale, one block at a time.

"These flag scarves create a fantastic effect as you may have seen in European matches this season, they are also sustainable so we would ask every fan to re-use their flag scarf for future matches in the season.

