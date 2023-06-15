News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End fans' group's latest undertaking involves giving a scarf to 20,000 supporters

A Preston North End fans’ group have announced their next initiative as efforts to improve the atmosphere at Deepdale continue ahead of the new season.
By Tom Sandells
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

Inspired by scenes during the 2000s, the hope is to gift every single supporter in the ground a scarf that they can keep.

They are starting small, however, planning to fill just one block at a time and progressing around the stadium as funds allow.

They’re being backed by fellow fans and in a statement on their newly established website, the group wrote: “PNE Flags by PNE Online are delighted to announce our most ambitious project yet. Inspired by the fantastic images from the 2000’s, we want to re-create a sea of scarves across Deepdale – this time in tribute to The Gentry!

Preston fans hold scarves aloftPreston fans hold scarves aloft
Preston fans hold scarves aloft
"Whilst Gentry Day is an established away day in the PNE calendar we hope to pay recognition to all those North Ender’s who are no longer with us in person but with us in spirit every home game whilst also creating another spectacle to help show our support from the team.

"Initially starting from Block H of the Invincibles Pavilion we aim to place a flag scarf on every seat in the stand, one block at a time. Should we fill the IPS we will then gradually work our way around the rest of Deepdale, one block at a time.

"These flag scarves create a fantastic effect as you may have seen in European matches this season, they are also sustainable so we would ask every fan to re-use their flag scarf for future matches in the season.

There are two ways that people, or businesses, can donate to the efforts. Contributors can choose to ‘scarf’ either a seat or a block, costing £5 or £500 currently. Should there be enough scarves to fill the Invincibles Pavilion, the costs to fill a block in either the Sir Tom Finney stand or the Alan Kelly Town End will rise to £1000 due to their sizes.

