Preston North End fans' group outlines new way to donate and new website

The group has so far been using donation websites in order to fund themselves buying things such as flags, balloons and banners to populate PR1 when the Lilywhites are at home.

They have created some memorable atmospheres and photographs over the last 12 months as efforts and resources have ramped up.

PNE-Online released a statement outlining how funding flags and displays will change, with a new website to donate directly to the cause.

Preston North End fans with a giant Sir Tom Finney banner

"Following the huge success of our flag projects in the past 18 months, PNE-Online are delighted to announce a new way for PNE fans and local businesses to help efforts to improve the match day atmosphere at Deepdale.

“Our aims are simple. To create displays at Deepdale that are inspiring and a reflection of our love for our club. Build on our collection of bespoke PNE waver flags. Further custom design & produce giant wavers. Large giant banners & smaller banners. Foils, surfers and custom tifos.

“Help remember The Gentry with dedicated flags and banners each year. Bespoke Balloons, streamers, and anything else to help welcome the side to the pitch.

“Keep the Town End band equipped to make Deepdale loud and proud. Add to the enjoyment of matches for young North Enders & inspire the next generation of PNE Fans.

“Recruit volunteers to help set up displays and to help increase the impact of our efforts on match days.

“This will only be possible with the continued support of the North End faithful and wider Preston Community.

“We are aware we are amid a cost-of-living crisis and that following a football club is an expensive hobby. Therefore, to make supporting our initiatives easier for supporters and to help us plan for events in the long term we are introducing a monthly donation option.

“From as little as £3 a month you can become a supporter of PNE Flags by PNE Online by signing up on our new website.

“If you are in the first 50 members to sign up to a monthly donation you will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win one of two signed PNE Shirts which have been kindly donated by the football club.