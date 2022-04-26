Preston North End fans await kick off.

Preston North End fans' gallery from Blackburn Rovers Lancashire derby

Preston North End were backed by 12,000 of their own supporters on Monday night as they fell to defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

By Tom Sandells
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 12:30 pm

On a terrible night at Deepdale, North End were beaten 4-1 by their local rivals and did not give a good account of themselves.

Their fans however came out in their numbers and our photographer took some photographs of those that came out.

1. It's in the family

A family of PNE fans pose outside the ground.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

2. All smiles

Two North End fans are all smiles as they enjoy the fan zone.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

3. Wrapped up ready

A couple of North Enders are wrapped up ready for the late kick off.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

4. Photo opportunity

Two female Lilywhites pose for our photographer.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
LancashireBlackburn RoversDeepdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 4