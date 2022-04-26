Preston North End fans' gallery from Blackburn Rovers Lancashire derby

On a terrible night at Deepdale, North End were beaten 4-1 by their local rivals and did not give a good account of themselves.
Their fans however came out in their numbers and our photographer took some photographs of those that came out.
1. It's in the family
A family of PNE fans pose outside the ground.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
2. All smiles
Two North End fans are all smiles as they enjoy the fan zone.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
3. Wrapped up ready
A couple of North Enders are wrapped up ready for the late kick off.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker
4. Photo opportunity
Two female Lilywhites pose for our photographer.
Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker