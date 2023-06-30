Josh Ginnelly joined the Jam Tarts from PNE in 2021 after spending some time on loan in Edinburgh. The pacey winger was on the books at North End for two years after signing from Walsall in 2020 but played only a handful of times.

He was loaned out to Bristol Rovers and then Hearts and scored 12 goals in the Scottish Premiership last time out, in his second season with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His contract was due to expire this summer and the Scottish side made no secret that they tried to convince him to stay in a statement confirming his exit.

Josh Ginnelly in action for PNE

It read: "Josh’s contract with the Jambos expired last month, and despite the club making the best possible offers to retain his services, he has decided his future lies elsewhere.”

Ginnelly took to his Instagram page to have his say on his departure and admitted that it was a tough decision to leave the club where he has played the best football of his career so far, but is ready for a new challenge.

He said: “This has been one of the toughest decisions I've had to make but after taking time to reflect I've decided it's time for a different challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm so proud to have played for this amazing club and I feel so proud to look back and see how far we've come over the last three years. I've made friends for life in the teammates that I've met along the way and it's been an absolute pleasure to have played alongside you all.

“Thank you to all of the staff who coached me through injuries and helped me through one of the toughest times of my career.

“I also wanted to say a special thank you to Claire Cowan. Hearts wouldn't be Hearts if it wasn't for you. I wanted to say publicly that I hope you know how appreciated you are.