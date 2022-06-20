Preston North End fans able to buy match worn shirts to help drive Deepdale atmosphere

It comes from after a campaign from PNE Online and North End Souls to raise money for flags to be used in the Alan Kelly Town End.

Last season, for the Lancashire derby win against Blackpool on what would have been Sir Tom Finney’s 100th birthday, fans clubbed together to raise more than £6,000 for two surfer flags.

The largest was of Preston’s most famous son and another was of the skyline of the city.

Preston North End's Cameron Archer celebrates scoring the only goal against Blackpool.

Images of both sailing across the supporters on the night are now famous and attempts are being made to make each week next season a memorable occasion with new flags to be purchased.

PNE manager Ryan Lowe has spoken on many occasions about the impact that supporters can have on the team.

And this summer the club put on a season card offer that was too good for most to turn down.

Season card sales have surpassed 11,000 for the upcoming campaign and there is a clear give-and-take relationship developing between supporters and the club at the moment.

Preston North End fans with a giant Tom Finney banner which was paid for by supporters.

In response to the cheap pricing, fans bought tickets, and with some of the savings they are keen to do their bit and improve the matchday atmosphere within Deepdale.

In turn, North End have lent a hand, putting up 39 match-worn, or match-issue, shirts for auction.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards a GoFundMe page that has been set up and has already raised more than £3,000 – including £100 donated from Lilywhites skipper Alan Browne.

The GoFundMe initiative is designed to provide the money to buy further ‘waver’ flags that can be used.

The shirts are up for sale on the club’s official eBay account, with two shirts of Cameron Archer’s currently topping the auctions at more than £200 each, with a shirt of Browne’s also at £200.

Emil Riis, Brad Potts, Paul Huntington, Daniel Johnson and Ali McCann are amongst a host of other players seeing their North End shirts sold on.