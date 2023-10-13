News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End supporters

28 of the best Preston North End fan photos from away days this season

PNE picked up wins at Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday on the road

By George Hodgson
Published 13th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Preston North End have been brilliantly backed on the road this season, with some long away days already ticked off for 2023/24.

The Lilywhites’ first trip was down to Bristol City, before heading to Sheffield Wednesday in August too. It was on to Stoke at the start of September and then Rotherham United. North End’s last two away days were tough - at Ipswich Town and Leicester City - but supporters travelled in their numbers and got behind their team.

We have picked out the best fan pictures from away matches this season - have a browse below!

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 PNE

1. Lindsay wins it

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 PNE

Stoke City 0-2 PNE

2. Brilliant scenes

Stoke City 0-2 PNE

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 PNE

3. Who are ya?

Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 PNE

Stoke City 0-2 PNE

4. Celebrating three points

Stoke City 0-2 PNE

