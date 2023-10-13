Preston North End have been brilliantly backed on the road this season, with some long away days already ticked off for 2023/24.

The Lilywhites’ first trip was down to Bristol City, before heading to Sheffield Wednesday in August too. It was on to Stoke at the start of September and then Rotherham United. North End’s last two away days were tough - at Ipswich Town and Leicester City - but supporters travelled in their numbers and got behind their team.