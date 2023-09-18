News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Cops officially investigating claim juror offered £20k to fix trial
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Preston Magistrates Court to be shut for 'at least three months'
NHS warns consultant and junior doctor strikes will disrupt care
More and more pubs call last orders for the final time
PNE fans vs Plymouth ArgylePNE fans vs Plymouth Argyle
PNE fans vs Plymouth Argyle

34 photos of Preston North End fans enjoying the Lilywhites’ 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle

Preston North End beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 on Saturday afternoon

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST

Preston North End picked up another three points at Deepdale on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Duane Holmes and Liam Millar were on the score sheet as manager Ryan Lowe triumphed against his former club. North End’s home stadium was well packed for the visit of the Pilgrims, who were supported by two-and-a-half thousand away fans. But the day was about PNE, who made it five straight league victories and returned to top of the Championship table.

Here are the best fan photos from the match, snapped by photographer Dave Howarth!

PNE fan vs Plymouth Argyle

1. When PNE score after 38 seconds

PNE fan vs Plymouth Argyle

Photo Sales
PNE fans vs Plymouth Argyle

2. Shades on

PNE fans vs Plymouth Argyle

Photo Sales
PNE fan vs Plymouth Argyle

3. Capturing the atmosphere

PNE fan vs Plymouth Argyle

Photo Sales
PNE fans vs Plymouth Argyle

4. PNE, PNE, PNE...

PNE fans vs Plymouth Argyle

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Lilywhites