34 photos of Preston North End fans enjoying the Lilywhites’ 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle
Preston North End beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 on Saturday afternoon
Preston North End picked up another three points at Deepdale on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.
Duane Holmes and Liam Millar were on the score sheet as manager Ryan Lowe triumphed against his former club. North End’s home stadium was well packed for the visit of the Pilgrims, who were supported by two-and-a-half thousand away fans. But the day was about PNE, who made it five straight league victories and returned to top of the Championship table.
Here are the best fan photos from the match, snapped by photographer Dave Howarth!