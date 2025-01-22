Milutin Osmajic was the midweek match winner as the Montenegrin’s brace fired Preston North End to a 2-1 win at Watford.

The Lilywhites made it four points from two long away trips in the space of four days, with Osmajic breaking the deadlock on 17 minutes and netting his second just before the hour.

Rocco Vata rifled in from distance, one minute from time, to set up a nervy finish. But, Paul Heckingbottom’s side got the job done.

And, they were backed by just shy of 400 away supporters - who made themselves heard throughout - on the night. Here is our fan gallery from Vicarage Road, courtesy of Camera Sport...