25 photos of the Preston North End faithful at Watford for big away win with 16,397 crowd

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 17:35 BST

Preston North End took all three points at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night

Milutin Osmajic was the midweek match winner as the Montenegrin’s brace fired Preston North End to a 2-1 win at Watford.

The Lilywhites made it four points from two long away trips in the space of four days, with Osmajic breaking the deadlock on 17 minutes and netting his second just before the hour.

Rocco Vata rifled in from distance, one minute from time, to set up a nervy finish. But, Paul Heckingbottom’s side got the job done.

And, they were backed by just shy of 400 away supporters - who made themselves heard throughout - on the night. Here is our fan gallery from Vicarage Road, courtesy of Camera Sport...

