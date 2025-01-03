Just shy of 1,000 Preston North End supporters made the trip to West Bromwich Albion for the New Year’s Day clash.

Unfortunately, they watched the Lilywhites head away from The Hawthorns empty handed. Albion led three-nil at half-time thanks to a brace from Josh Maja and pinpoint Callum Styles strike - but PNE’s defending left a lot to be desired. Ryan Ledson pulled one back in the second half for the away side.