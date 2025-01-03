20 photos of the Preston North End faithful at West Brom at 24,320 watch at The Hawthorns

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:54 GMT

Albion ran out 3-1 winners on New Year’s Day with Ryan Ledson on the score sheet for Preston

Just shy of 1,000 Preston North End supporters made the trip to West Bromwich Albion for the New Year’s Day clash.

Unfortunately, they watched the Lilywhites head away from The Hawthorns empty handed. Albion led three-nil at half-time thanks to a brace from Josh Maja and pinpoint Callum Styles strike - but PNE’s defending left a lot to be desired. Ryan Ledson pulled one back in the second half for the away side.

Here is our fan gallery from the match, courtesy as always of Camera Sport!

