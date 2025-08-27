Preston North End twice led Wrexham on Tuesday night but ultimately crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Substitute Kieffer Moore scored the 92nd minute winner for the Red Dragons. The deadlock was broken by PNE debutant Lewis Dobbin, in style, early doors.

A remarkable Ryan Hardie goal levelled matters for Wrexham but North End skipper for the night, Liam Lindsay, headed them back ahead on 32 minutes.

Chances came along for Preston to extend their lead but they were passed up, and young midfielder Harry Ashfield made it two apiece just shy of the hour.

Then, as penalties beckoned, experienced striker Moore was on hand to convert from a couple of yards out, into the empty net, after Jack Walton dropped a cross.

