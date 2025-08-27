18 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 12,350 at Deepdale for five-goal Wrexham cup clash

By George Hodgson
Published 27th Aug 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 15:49 BST

PNE were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night

Preston North End twice led Wrexham on Tuesday night but ultimately crashed out of the Carabao Cup.

Substitute Kieffer Moore scored the 92nd minute winner for the Red Dragons. The deadlock was broken by PNE debutant Lewis Dobbin, in style, early doors.

A remarkable Ryan Hardie goal levelled matters for Wrexham but North End skipper for the night, Liam Lindsay, headed them back ahead on 32 minutes.

Chances came along for Preston to extend their lead but they were passed up, and young midfielder Harry Ashfield made it two apiece just shy of the hour.

Then, as penalties beckoned, experienced striker Moore was on hand to convert from a couple of yards out, into the empty net, after Jack Walton dropped a cross.

You can have a flick through the fan gallery below, courtesy of Camera Sport!

