Preston North End supporters turned out in numbers for Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Chorley.
Manager Paul Heckingbottom utilised 22 players at Victoria Park, with midfielder Stefan Thordarson netting the only goal of the game in the second half.
The Iceland international arrived inside the box and slotted home from the low cross of summer signing Pol Valentin.
Our photographer, Kelvin Lister-Stuttard, was at the ground and snapped plenty of PNE fans - many of whom were wearing the new home shirt.
