26 photos as the Preston North End faithful watch 1-0 win over Chorley in pre-season

By George Hodgson
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:45 BST

Paul Heckingbottom’s side kicked off pre-season this week

Preston North End supporters turned out in numbers for Wednesday night’s 1-0 win over Chorley.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom utilised 22 players at Victoria Park, with midfielder Stefan Thordarson netting the only goal of the game in the second half.

The Iceland international arrived inside the box and slotted home from the low cross of summer signing Pol Valentin.

Our photographer, Kelvin Lister-Stuttard, was at the ground and snapped plenty of PNE fans - many of whom were wearing the new home shirt.

1. Fan Gallery: Chorley 0-1 Preston North End

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard



2. Fan Gallery: Chorley 0-1 Preston North End

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard



3. Fan Gallery: Chorley 0-1 Preston North End

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard



4. Fan Gallery: Chorley 0-1 Preston North End

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard


