Preston North End fans left Leicester City empty handed, but came out in their numbers and backed the Lilywhites from start to finish.

Ryan Lowe’s men were backed by a sold out away end at the King Power Stadium, where Preston supporters made themselves heard under the midweek lights. North End went in at half-time with the score line goalless, but the Foxes found the net three times in the second half - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s two goals either side of Kelechi Ihenacho’s tap-in.

On the away support, PNE released a thank you on the club website which read: ‘Preston North End would like to acknowledge the unbelievable support by our fans at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening, consistently making yourselves heard over the home support.

‘We also acknowledge that many of you, just like the club directors, were caught up in the most horrific and chaotic traffic jams trying to get out of Leicester to rejoin the motorway network after the match, with many fans not arriving back in Preston until well after 2am. Your dedication to supporting the club in these circumstances is fully recognised and on behalf of the management, the manager and all the players, we would like to say thank you.’

Here are our best fan photos from Wednesday night’s clash, courtesy of Camera Sport/Andrew Kearns.

1 . Taking in the pre-match atmosphere Fan Gallery: Leicester City 3-0 Preston North End Photo Sales