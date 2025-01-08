25 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 14,749 watch share of the spoils with Oxford United
PNE drew 1-1 at home last weekend
Preston North End were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Oxford United last weekend.
The Lilywhites fell behind in calamitous circumstances when Ruben Rodrigues was gifted the opening goal on 21 minutes - after Paul Heckingbottom’s side had missed a handful of big chances. Will Keane did level matters mid way throgh the second half but PNE were unable to find a winner.
Here is our fan gallery of the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!
