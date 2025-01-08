25 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 14,749 watch share of the spoils with Oxford United

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Jan 2025, 16:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
PNE drew 1-1 at home last weekend

Preston North End were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Oxford United last weekend.

The Lilywhites fell behind in calamitous circumstances when Ruben Rodrigues was gifted the opening goal on 21 minutes - after Paul Heckingbottom’s side had missed a handful of big chances. Will Keane did level matters mid way throgh the second half but PNE were unable to find a winner.

Here is our fan gallery of the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!

Related topics:Oxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice