15 photos of Preston North End fans as 14,280 watch gloomy QPR defeat
PNE's losing run continued on Friday night as Queens Park Rangers won 0-2 at Deepdale
Any Friday feeling among Preston North End supporters had likely been zapped come full time against Queens Park Rangers last week.
The Lilywhites lost their third Championship match in a row, with second half goals from Paul Smyth and Chris Willock earning the Rs all three points. North End created next to nothing over the course of the 90 minutes, but were left questioning the referee's decision not to send Lyndon Dykes off in the first half.
Here's our latest fan gallery from Deepdale.