24 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 18,381 at Deepdale for 1-0 win over Ipswich Town - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 25th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

PNE secured back-to-back wins at Deepdale on Saturday

Preston North End supporters watched their team clinch successive wins over relegated clubs last Saturday.

Having seen off Leicester City, 2-1, seven days prior the Lilywhites edged Ipswich Town one-nil on home soil. Milutin Osmajic’s 11th minute penalty was enough for PNE to run out winners - the Montenegrin has scored in all three league matches so far.

Ipswich were backed, impressively, by almost four and a half thousand travelling fans - but they made the long trip home empty handed. The atmosphere inside Deepdale was positive once again, as supporters watched their team battle hard for 90 minutes.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport!

