Preston North End supporters watched their team clinch successive wins over relegated clubs last Saturday.
Having seen off Leicester City, 2-1, seven days prior the Lilywhites edged Ipswich Town one-nil on home soil. Milutin Osmajic’s 11th minute penalty was enough for PNE to run out winners - the Montenegrin has scored in all three league matches so far.
Ipswich were backed, impressively, by almost four and a half thousand travelling fans - but they made the long trip home empty handed. The atmosphere inside Deepdale was positive once again, as supporters watched their team battle hard for 90 minutes.
