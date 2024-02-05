News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

13 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 17,313 watch pulsating win over Ipswich Town

Will Keane scored two of PNE's goals in the 3-2 win over Ipswich Town

By George Hodgson
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 10:38 GMT

More than 17,000 fans were inside Deepdale for Preston North End's 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

Here is our fan gallery from the game, as Ryan Lowe's side headed in at half time three-nil up - but ended up having to dig in for the points.

