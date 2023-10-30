News you can trust since 1886
22 great photos of Preston North End fans backing their team at Hull City

More than 2,200 PNE fans sold out the away end on Saturday

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:07 GMT

Preston North End were backed by another sold out away end on Saturday afternoon - with more than 2,200 fans making the trip to Hull City.

Ryan Lowe’s men were beaten 1-0 by the Tigers, with Jaden Philogene striking home the winner on 68 minutes. North End now have a free midweek as they gear up for Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday. Preston have gone seven games without a win and dropped to eighth in the league, so the Lilywhites will be keen to return to winning ways.

For now though, take a look through our fan gallery from the MKM Stadium.

