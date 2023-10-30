22 great photos of Preston North End fans backing their team at Hull City

Preston North End were backed by another sold out away end on Saturday afternoon - with more than 2,200 fans making the trip to Hull City.

Ryan Lowe’s men were beaten 1-0 by the Tigers, with Jaden Philogene striking home the winner on 68 minutes. North End now have a free midweek as they gear up for Coventry City’s visit to Deepdale on Saturday. Preston have gone seven games without a win and dropped to eighth in the league, so the Lilywhites will be keen to return to winning ways.