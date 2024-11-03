21 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 14,261 watch drab Bristol City defeat at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:00 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 14:26 BST

Preston North End supporters watched their team lose at home, in the Championship, for the first time under boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Bristol City attacker Yu Hirakawa scored a controversial opener after six minutes - with the summer loan signing having used his hand in the build-up. Three minutes into the second half, Sam Greenwood scored his third goal, in as many league games, to level matters.

But, Liam Manning’s men retook the lead almost instantly - as Mark Sykes delivered a pinpoint cross from the right and Nahki Wells made no mistake, with his close range header. Nine minutes from time, Max Bird wrapped up the match with a precise strike into the bottom right corner.

Here is our fan gallery from the Deepdale clash...

