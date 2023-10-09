PNE were backed by around 800 fans at Portman Road last weekend

Preston North End supporters made the long trek to Ipswich last Saturday, with the Lilywhites well backed at Portman Road.

It was North End’s second away day in four days and Ryan Lowe’s men once again left empty handed. The PNE faithful had two goals to cheer on a sunny afternoon in East Anglia, but the second placed Tractor Boys ultimately ran out 4-2 winners on the day.

Conor Chaplin fired home the opener before Mads Frokjaer leveled matters for Preston. Ipswich, though, headed in at half-time 3-1 up - with Brandon Williams and Nathan Broadhead finding the back of the net. Ben Whiteman pulled one back soon after the restart, but fellow substitute Kayden Jackson killed the game on 78 minutes.

Hats off to everyone who made the journey down... here is our fan gallery from the clash.