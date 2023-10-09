News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
PNE fans at Portman RoadPNE fans at Portman Road
PNE fans at Portman Road

22 photos of dedicated Preston North End fans at Ipswich Town on long away trip

PNE were backed by around 800 fans at Portman Road last weekend

By George Hodgson
Published 9th Oct 2023, 09:48 BST

Preston North End supporters made the long trek to Ipswich last Saturday, with the Lilywhites well backed at Portman Road.

It was North End’s second away day in four days and Ryan Lowe’s men once again left empty handed. The PNE faithful had two goals to cheer on a sunny afternoon in East Anglia, but the second placed Tractor Boys ultimately ran out 4-2 winners on the day.

Conor Chaplin fired home the opener before Mads Frokjaer leveled matters for Preston. Ipswich, though, headed in at half-time 3-1 up - with Brandon Williams and Nathan Broadhead finding the back of the net. Ben Whiteman pulled one back soon after the restart, but fellow substitute Kayden Jackson killed the game on 78 minutes.

Hats off to everyone who made the journey down... here is our fan gallery from the clash.

Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

1. Retro jerseys

Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

Photo Sales
Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

2. All smiles

Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

Photo Sales
Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

3. When Frokjaer makes it 1-1

Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

Photo Sales
Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

4. “There’s Ed!"

Ipswich Town 4-2 PNE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich Town