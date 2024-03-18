Those who made the long trip down to Plymouth were rewarded with three points as Preston North End won 0-1 at Home Park.

The Lilywhites went in front after 43 minutes, through Liam Millar. And the Canadian's crisp, first time strike at the back post proved enough for PNE. It was North End's first trip to Argyle since 2010 and Preston's first victory there in almost 20 years. The away supporters were certainly right behind their team throughout.

On the backing, PNE manager Ryan Lowe said: "They were brilliant. Excellent, from start to finish - travelling all that way. I met a few in the hotel last night and this morning. They have got a six hour journey there and back, but I think we've sent them home happy. So, really pleased for them, because it doesn't go unnoticed. It's special and to see them staying behind, to appreciate the boys, is pleasing."