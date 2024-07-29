Preston North End fans watched their team beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Lilywhites’ first pre-season test on home soil - and the first time PNE have ever faced an Italian club. Liam Lindsay scrambled home for the opening goal and Will Keane fired North End back ahead before half-time.

Boss Ryan Lowe was full of praise for the home support, with more than five thousand fans heading to Deepdale for the game. There were even some Fiorentina supporters who made the trip to Lancashire.