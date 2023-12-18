News you can trust since 1886
16 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 14,389 watch Watford run riot at Deepdale

Valerien Ismael's side were 1-5 winners at Deepdale last Saturday afternoon

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 07:59 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT

Preston North End supporters were left stunned in the second half as Watford ran out 1-5 winners at Deepdale.

The Hornets equalised just before half time through Vakoun Bayo, after Will Keane had flicked home his sixth goal of the season to fire PNE ahead. Watford went on to pummel PNE in a brutal second half for Ryan Lowe's side.

Here is our latest fan gallery from a mightily disappointing day at Deepdale.

