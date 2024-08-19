Just shy of 400 Preston North End supporters made the long trip to Swansea City last Saturday.

Sadly, it ended in defeat for the Lilywhites - who were beaten 3-0 by Luke Williams’ team. PNE lost their seventh straight league game, without scoring and post-match, the departure of interim boss Mike Marsh was confirmed.

North End had given Marsh responsibility for last week’s games against the Swans and Sunderland, after Ryan Lowe’s shock exit - just one game into 2024/25. Matt Grimes scored from the penalty spot for the hosts, just before half time. Substitutes Azeem Abdulai and Žan Vipotnik netted goals two and three.