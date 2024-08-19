Just shy of 400 Preston North End supporters made the long trip to Swansea City last Saturday.
Sadly, it ended in defeat for the Lilywhites - who were beaten 3-0 by Luke Williams’ team. PNE lost their seventh straight league game, without scoring and post-match, the departure of interim boss Mike Marsh was confirmed.
North End had given Marsh responsibility for last week’s games against the Swans and Sunderland, after Ryan Lowe’s shock exit - just one game into 2024/25. Matt Grimes scored from the penalty spot for the hosts, just before half time. Substitutes Azeem Abdulai and Žan Vipotnik netted goals two and three.
Here is our fan gallery from the Swansea.com Stadium...
