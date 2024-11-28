Spot a Preston North End supporter you know in 24 fan photos as 19,805 watch Stoke City clash

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Nov 2024, 05:00 BST

PNE drew 0-0 at the bet365 Stadium on Tuesday night

Just shy of 900 Preston North End supporters braved the cold on a Tuesday night in Stoke.

Those who made the travel watched the Lilywhites draw 0-0 with Narcis Pelach’s side. Milutin Osmajic and Ben Whiteman had chances in either half for PNE, while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute - for handball.

Travelling fans, on this occasion, were behind the corner flag on the far side instead of behind the goal - next to the tunnel. That is a change made by Stoke for the 2024/25 campaign, with home supporters now situated in the old away area.

Here is our fan gallery from the bet365 Stadium!

