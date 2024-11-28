Those who made the travel watched the Lilywhites draw 0-0 with Narcis Pelach’s side. Milutin Osmajic and Ben Whiteman had chances in either half for PNE, while goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute - for handball.

Travelling fans, on this occasion, were behind the corner flag on the far side instead of behind the goal - next to the tunnel. That is a change made by Stoke for the 2024/25 campaign, with home supporters now situated in the old away area.