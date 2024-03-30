19 photos of the Preston North End home faithful as 15,470 watch win over Rotherham United

Duane Holmes and Emil Riis were on the score sheet as Ryan Lowe's side won 3-0 at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 09:07 GMT

More than 15 thousand fans watched Preston North End see off Rotherham United, 3-0, with relative ease on Good Friday.

Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale!

1. Fan Gallery: PNE 3-0 Rotherham United

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: PNE 3-0 Rotherham United

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: PNE 3-0 Rotherham United

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: PNE 3-0 Rotherham United

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Rotherham United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.