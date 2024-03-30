More than 15 thousand fans watched Preston North End see off Rotherham United, 3-0, with relative ease on Good Friday.
Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale!
1 / 5
Duane Holmes and Emil Riis were on the score sheet as Ryan Lowe's side won 3-0 at Deepdale
More than 15 thousand fans watched Preston North End see off Rotherham United, 3-0, with relative ease on Good Friday.
Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.