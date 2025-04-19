Just shy of 15 thousand fans were inside Deepdale for Preston North End’s clash against QPR on Friday.
The Rs were backed by more than one thousand travelling supporters, who watched their side nick all three points in the 94th minute of the match. Liam Lindsay headed PNE in front just before half time, but Michael Frey equalised on 80 minutes and Lucas Andersen landed the hammer-blow with seconds remaining.
Here is our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport.
