19 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 15,245 watch Paul Heckingbottom's side beat Luton Town

By George Hodgson
Published 26th Aug 2024, 05:00 BST

Will Keane scored the goal as PNE beat Luton Town 1-0 at Deepdale

More than 15 thousand fans were inside Deepdale for Preston North End’s 1-0 win over Luton Town.

On Saturday, the Paul Heckingbottom era started with three points over the Hatters - as Will Keane’s precise 39th minute strike proved enough to win the game. The 47-year-old was appointed as PNE’s new manager last Tuesday - three days later, Preston picked up their first points of the 2024/25 campaign.

Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale...

1. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-0 Luton Town

CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

2. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-0 Luton Town

CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

3. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-0 Luton Town

CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

4. Fan Gallery: PNE 1-0 Luton Town

CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Luton TownPaul Heckingbottom

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.