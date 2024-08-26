More than 15 thousand fans were inside Deepdale for Preston North End’s 1-0 win over Luton Town.
On Saturday, the Paul Heckingbottom era started with three points over the Hatters - as Will Keane’s precise 39th minute strike proved enough to win the game. The 47-year-old was appointed as PNE’s new manager last Tuesday - three days later, Preston picked up their first points of the 2024/25 campaign.
Here is our fan gallery from Deepdale...
