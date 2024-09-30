Preston North End were backed by almost 800 fans at Millwall on Saturday, but the Lilywhites were unable to stop their winless run against the Lions.

With 47 minutes on the clock, Neil Harris’ side were three-nil ahead - George Honeyman, Romain Esse and Macauley Langstaff having scored the goals. Jordan Storey pulled one back late on for PNE and the hosts were reduced to 10 men, but it was too late in the day for a comeback.