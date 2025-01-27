Preston North End made it consecutive Championship wins last weekend as they saw off Middlesbrough at Deepdale.

Stefan Thordarson fired the Lilywhites ahead as the Iceland international opened his account for the club with a fine solo strike.

Delano Burgzorg equalised for Boro just after the break - Michael Carrick’s side had been rocked by an early injury to star man Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The visitors pushed hard for a second goal but North End stood firm and substitute Emil Riis came up with the goods at the other end - the number nine scoring his seventh goal against Middlesbrough.

Here’s our fan gallery from the game, courtesy of Camera Sport...