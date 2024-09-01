Just shy of 1,500 Preston North End supporters made the trip to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Paul Heckingbottom’s team fell to a 3-1 defeat against Oxford United - having taken the lead after just three minutes, through Emil Riis. It was Mark Harris who popped up with the headed equaliser for the hosts, on 20 minutes.

In the second half, Tyler Goodrham curled home a glorious second goal from distance. Liam Lindsay was then shown a second yellow card with 20 minutes to play, and the game was killed off 60 seconds later - when Greg Leigh tapped home from a couple of yards out.