More than 500 Preston North End fans made the trip to Southampton on Tuesday night.
The Lilywhites faithful had little to cheer, as the home side - who are pushing for automatic promotion - ran out 3-0 winners against a depleted North End. Having seen the early March fixture postponed due to a fire, just hours before kick off, some Preston fans benefitted from free coach travel on Tuesday - courtesy of SkyBet’s #ForTheFans campaign.
Here are our away end snaps from St Mary’s!
1 / 3
