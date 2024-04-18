10 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 556 make midweek trek to Southampton

Russell Martin's side were 3-0 winners over PNE on Tuesday night

By George Hodgson
Published 18th Apr 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 08:50 BST

More than 500 Preston North End fans made the trip to Southampton on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites faithful had little to cheer, as the home side - who are pushing for automatic promotion - ran out 3-0 winners against a depleted North End. Having seen the early March fixture postponed due to a fire, just hours before kick off, some Preston fans benefitted from free coach travel on Tuesday - courtesy of SkyBet’s #ForTheFans campaign.

Here are our away end snaps from St Mary’s!

1. Fan Gallery: Southampton 3-0 PNE

2. Fan Gallery: Southampton 3-0 PNE

3. Fan Gallery: Southampton 3-0 PNE

4. Fan Gallery: Southampton 3-0 PNE

