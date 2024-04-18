10 photos of the Preston North End faithful as 556 make midweek trek to Southampton
Russell Martin's side were 3-0 winners over PNE on Tuesday night
More than 500 Preston North End fans made the trip to Southampton on Tuesday night.
The Lilywhites faithful had little to cheer, as the home side - who are pushing for automatic promotion - ran out 3-0 winners against a depleted North End. Having seen the early March fixture postponed due to a fire, just hours before kick off, some Preston fans benefitted from free coach travel on Tuesday - courtesy of SkyBet’s #ForTheFans campaign.
Here are our away end snaps from St Mary’s!
